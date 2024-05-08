BioSteel Extends Military Discount for U.S. and Canadian Service Members
BioSteel extends its 20% discount program for active-duty members, reservists, and veterans in the U.S. and Canada.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSteel Sports Inc., a premier provider of hydration sports drinks and nutritional supplements, is proud to announce an extension of its military discount program for active-duty members, reservists, and veterans in the United States and Canada. Effective immediately, military personnel can enjoy a 20% discount on BioSteel's full line of hydration, protein, and nutritional products when purchasing online at [biosteel.com](https://www.biosteel.com/) or [biosteel.ca](https://www.biosteel.ca/).
"We have profound respect and appreciation for the courageous individuals who serve in our armed forces," stated Dan Crosby, President of BioSteel. "BioSteel's foundation rests on principles of health, performance, and active living, which deeply resonate with military personnel. Extending this exclusive discount is our humble gesture of gratitude for their incredible sacrifices, while also providing them with clean, high-quality sports nutrition."
BioSteel's nutrient-rich hydration drinks, protein powders, greens, and other essential performance products have powered numerous elite athletes, including professionals and collegiate competitors. The brand's unwavering commitment to quality, along with its banned substance-free formulas, renders BioSteel Sports the ideal choice for optimising military performance during training and operations.
To access the 20% discount, U.S. and Canadian military members can verify their service and enrollment at checkout on either BioSteel website. For U.S. military personnel, membership in the GovX program automatically verifies eligibility; simply log in with your GovX account.
"Maintaining peak readiness requires rigorous training and effective recovery strategies," emphasised Clark Weibe, BioSteel's Chief Operating Officer. "We take great pride in supporting our armed forces, whose dedication and resilience serve as an inspiration to our brand's nutritional philosophy."
To learn more about BioSteel and its new military discount program, please visit [biosteel.com](https://www.biosteel.com/).
**About BioSteel Sports Inc.:** BioSteel is a leading provider of premium, healthy hydration and nutritional supplements designed to support active living. Founded in 2009, BioSteel has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, driven by innovation and a commitment to clean ingredients that enhance physical performance. Visit [www.biosteel.com](https://www.biosteel.com/) for more information.
