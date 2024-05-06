Improving 50 Miles of the I-90 Corridor

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $13.7 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Herkimer and Montgomery Counties. The project includes full and partial depth repairs as well as the resurfacing of approximately 50 lane miles located between exit 29 (Canajoharie - Sharon Springs - NY Route 10) and exit 29A (Little Falls - Dolgeville - NY Route 169). Approximately 24,000 motorists use this section of I-90 every day.

“I-90 is a vital Upstate corridor and it is essential that it remains safe for all,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will go a long way to ensure that New York’s infrastructure continues to serve drivers, enabling New Yorkers and visitors alike to travel the region safely.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to investing in infrastructure projects to enhance safety and reliability on our 70-year-old system. The I-90 corridor in Central New York is a gateway for motorists and the commercial trucking industry to the Northeast and beyond. This project, along with many other capital projects happening on the Thruway, will improve the travel experience for motorists across the state.”

The project involves full and partial depth pavement repairs in both directions of I-90 between milepost 197.9 and milepost 210.3. This means crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the stretch of roadway, down to its subbase. The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity. Mill and inlay will also be performed at all U-Turns in this section including acceleration and deceleration lanes, as well as the parking lots at the Iroquois and Indian Castle Service Areas, and on all 10 mainline bridges located on this stretch of I-90. Additional work includes safety improvements such as new reflective line striping, installing milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARDs), also known as rumble strips, on the shoulders, and upgrades to drainage.

Heidelberg Materials Northeast-NY LLC of Jamesville, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2024. Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

As part of the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program, approximately $395.5 million is being invested in infrastructure projects in Central New York over the next four years.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone. To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

State Senator Neil Breslin said, "These critical $13.7 million improvements to the New York State Thruway in Herkimer and Montgomery Counties will ensure that our roads are both safe and reliable for the more than 24,000 motorists who use this part of the Thruway every day. I thank Governor Hochul for her on-going commitment to making sure our infrastructure is up to the highest of safety standards."

Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, “It’s very exciting news to hear that a $13.7 million improvement project has been announced — the Thruway connecting Herkimer and Montgomery counties is a stretch of roadway thousands of commuters rely on each day, and it needs to receive the attention and care needed to ensure it remains safe to use. Removing deteriorated portions of the Thruway, completing pavement repairs and reinforcing its structural integrity are all critical measures to be taken now rather than years down the road when safety becomes an issue due to hazardous conditions. Project completion is scheduled for the fall of this year, and members of the Herkimer and Montgomery County communities and I are all looking forward to seeing this section of the I-90 revitalized.”

Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature Robert Hollum said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority for the important investment to ensure the safety of the public traveling the Thruway.”

The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years — a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.