Realtor and Entrepreneur Fredy Penaranda Joins Corcoran Genesis
An advocate of Real Estate Education for the Hispanic Community via YouTube Tutorials and Radio Media Fredy Penaranda Takes the Stage at Corcoran Genesis
I am constantly striving to provide the best service and education to my clients to ensure the best experience possible.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an entrepreneurial spirit and roots in the Hispanic culture, a charismatic and trustworthy personality, and accolades as a Top Houston Real Estate Agent, Fredy Penaranda joins Corcoran Genesis alongside Nicole & Doug Freer. Fredy is widely sought after to represent clients because of his intelligent, informative, and valuable YouTube channel where clients and the general public seek best practices and general knowledge about the process of homebuying and selling, real estate investments, and investment properties.
Fredy prides himself on connecting with his clients on both a personal and a professional level in both English and Spanish ensuring that each client has his or her needs heard and met from the initial meeting all the way to the finance and close of their home.
Fredy specializes in all transactions from 250k all the way to multimillion dollar homes and looks to find clients who will grow with him and continue to be legacy, family oriented clients. Fredy loves knowing that once he has worked with a family that they will return for a second or third home purchase or the purchase of a home for their children as he grows the long-term relationship.
Throughout his career, he has earned prestigious accolades including being recognized as a 4-time Icon Agent and Mentor at eXp Realty and a Top 250 Latino Agent in the USA. Fredy's certifications include Master Certified in Negotiation Expert (MCNE) and Certified in Multiples Offers (CMO). He has also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, enriching his extensive professional background. In addition to his professional achievements, Fredy shares his expertise and insights with a wide audience through his thriving YouTube Channel which boasts over 8.5K subscribers. Beyond his professional achievements, Fredy is a devoted family man, married for 16 years with a 13-year-old son and a pet named Annie. He serves as a Christian leader, leading the men's group and actively participating in the community. Committed to excellence, Fredy eagerly anticipates continuing to serve his clients and community with unwavering integrity and passion.
As a constant top producer and entrepreneur in any industry he touches, Fredy places customer service above all.
Fredy values the relationship and additional resources that both Nicole & Doug Freer and Corcoran Genesis have offered. Corcoran Genesis offers strategic counsel, coaching, and mentorship and also provides access to sales resources such as transaction coordinators, access to marketing and public relations resources, video assets, and digital tools such as 3D Matterport Technology associated with the buying of a luxury home.
