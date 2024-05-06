Sarcomatrix Launches New Investment Opportunity on StartEngine to Fuel Company Growth and Address Muscle Diseases
Starting with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, we will expand to other muscular dystrophies as our research evolves.RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RENO, May 6, 2024 /EINPRESSWIRE/ -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., an innovative biotech leader specializing in muscle disease treatments beginning with muscular dystrophies, is excited to announce the launch of its new investment campaign on StartEngine, a premier equity crowdfunding platform. This campaign presents a unique opportunity for both seasoned and novice investors to engage with a company at the cutting edge of muscle health advancements.
About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics
Founded by top muscle disease experts from the University of Nevada and the University of Illinois, Sarcomatrix has a pivotal mission. Every year, one in 3,500 boys is diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with millions more affected by other forms of muscular dystrophy globally. Sarcomatrix's research has potential applications in addressing age-related (sarcopenia) and disease-related (cachexia) muscle wasting, with insights from its muscular dystrophy program.
The company holds over 75 patents, securing global rights to a portfolio of oral medications and injectable proteins designed to stabilize and regenerate muscle tissue without the side effects associated with steroids.
Investment Opportunity
By investing in Sarcomatrix through StartEngine, contributors can both support and benefit from the company’s innovative treatments for muscle-wasting diseases.
Why Invest?
- Proven Impact: Our lead oral drug, S-969, has shown clinically significant results in pre-clinical animal studies.
- Expert Backing: The management team brings over 130 years of combined experience and has successfully delivered more than 20 medicines to market.
- Growing Market: The market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatments is expected to reach a potential value of $18 billion by 2030.
This is your chance to contribute meaningfully to the health sector while securing a stake in a growing company. To invest in Sarcomatrix, visit StartEngine at https://www.startengine.com/offering/sarcomatrix
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security by Sarcomatrix or any third party. Future investment opportunities are subject to change.
SOURCE: Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, Corp.
