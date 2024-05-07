Minister Calloway is Rewriting History in His New Book
Author encourages readers to critically examine historical accounts and commit to inclusivity.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "History is written by the victors." This adage is often attributed to Winston Churchill, the British politician, statesman, and writer whom modern history widely regards as one of the greatest leaders. The quote emphasizes that there is a need for people to critically examine historical accounts, and to seek diverse perspectives and sources of information.
In Minister Derrick D. Calloway’s “Best Keep Quiet, and Not Talk About That! and Take What You Know and Heard, to the Grave!”, he tries to rewrite the history of Georgia. After his detailed research, he brings out of the darkness and into the light the hidden southern secrets of Georgia—those that are lacking or purposely omitted from history. Calloway’s book tries to amplify the voices of historically marginalized groups—the Blacks and Whites and Jews and Indians whose experiences and contributions may have been suppressed or hidden from the historical narratives. This material encourages readers to broaden their understanding of history and commitment to inclusivity by recognizing the complexities of the power of the then-rich slave owners, and the awakening of the Men and Women of color and other ethnic backgrounds and their freedom from fear and ignorance.
Author Minister Calloway is a licensed Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and is passionate about helping all who stand in need. He also serves as the CEO of the nonprofit organization The Loaves & Fishes Ministry which has been operating in Georgia for thirty-two years, and made possible by working alongside his wife, Sheila F. Callaway. Together, they serve the communities of Georgia and its surrounding counties by feeding and clothing the less fortunate.
Uncover these untold stories and perspectives when purchasing a copy of his book across major online bookstore platforms! Readers may also visit his websites at https://ministerderrickcalloway.com/ and https://authorderrickcalloway.com/.
