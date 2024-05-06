Baker Development Receives Zoning Approval for Former Motorola Superfund Site in Phoenix
Demolition and recycling of the buildings on the former Motorola campus in Phoenix continues to progress.
Baker Development efforts to redevelop a former Motorola semiconductor site took a big step forward with the City of Phoenix approving the company's PUD plan.
AZUL will attract international and Fortune 500 firms... We envision designing architecturally significant buildings that incorporate open space & amenities to attract and retain the very best talent.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new 72-acre, AZUL Development at the former ON Semiconductor site at 52nd Street and Loop 202 in Phoenix took a huge step forward with the City of Phoenix’s formal zoning approval.
— Daniel J. Slack
AZUL is now zoned for a wide variety of commercial and industrial uses such as corporate headquarters, advanced manufacturing, logistics, hospitals, hyperscalers and other quantum computing users.
“Given its Central Phoenix location, AZUL will attract international and Fortune 500 companies capable of designing a corporate campus of 2 million square feet. We envision designing architecturally significant buildings that incorporate plenty of open space and amenities to attract and retain the very best talent.
“Proximity to the airport, Arizona State University, 202 freeway access/visibility, Foreign Trade Zone potential, as well as access to nearby housing, a diverse labor pool, the Valley’s quality-of-life and data center level of power has put AZUL on the radar of many high-profile multi-national companies looking to establish a high-profile presence in Phoenix,” said Daniel J. Slack, President|COO of Baker Development.
Demolition is underway and is expected to be completed in Q4-2024.
For more information on the site, visit ArizonaUnlimited.com.
ABOUT BAKER DEVELOPMENT
Baker Development is a privately owned real estate development company based in Phoenix that has built a reputation for devising and executing complex development strategies. For nearly 40 years, Baker has been involved in the acquisition, development, and construction of industrial, high-rise residential, big-box retail, office, hospitality, brownfield and superfund redevelopment projects. For information, visit www.bakerdevelopmentcorp.com.
###
Steve Burks
Small Giants
+1 602-314-5549
email us here