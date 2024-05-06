PHOTO GALLERY: Army Reserve Aviation Command's Immediate Response Authority in Texas

Aircrews of 1-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion recently flew aerial observation missions of the Lake Conroe Dam and San Jacinto River Basin when excessive rain caused flash floods in Montgomery County, Texas.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s office contacted the ASF Conroe Facility Supervisor on May 2 to request the aerial support triggering the Army Reserve Aviation Command's Immediate Response Authority to perform operations in coordination with the civilian workers.

The teams observed affected flood areas for potential affected residents and anticipate rescue efforts. The 1-158th crews located at David Wayne Hooks Airport in Spring, Texas, helped to provide the aerial images to State Emergency Management authorities for the determination on standing up the regional Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Beaumont, Texas.