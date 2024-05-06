This week with NSF Director Panchanathan (May 3, 2024)

This week, Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, has been actively forwarding science, education and engineering initiatives through meaningful collaborations with congressional leaders and NSF researchers. His efforts underscore a steadfast commitment to catalyzing innovation and progress across these vital sectors.

Director Panchanathan spoke at the AI Robotics Showcase hosted by the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus. There, he engaged with both government officials and AI researchers, highlighting the importance of collaboration for future technical progress and NSF's commitment to continuously seek opportunities to partner across industries, academia, government and other entities to ensure that NSF is at the forefront of revolutionizing and securing U.S. global leadership in AI.

Director Panchanathan emphasized NSF's commitment to investing in quantum information science and engineering research, technology and education during NSF's Quantum Research Showcase, hosted by the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. The director provided keynote remarks at the event alongside key committee leaders, including its Chairman Frank Lucas (R-OK), Ranking Member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on Research and Technology Haley Stevens (D-MA). NSF has long been a leading federal funder of quantum research and education, and the event brought together 37 NSF-funded researchers, educators and students from around the country to discuss their work with federal policymakers.

Later in the week, at the National Science Board meeting, the director provided comprehensive updates on NSF's various programs, initiatives and investments, demonstrating the agency's broad scope of influence in shaping the future of science and technology. In the evening, he gave opening remarks at the National Science Board Awards Gala, celebrating Alan T. Waterman awardees' contributions to scientific progress alongside friends, colleagues and NSF partners.