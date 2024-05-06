Salon Franchise Innovator Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Set to Launch New Location in Englewood, N.J.
We’re looking forward to bringing a fun, upbeat vibe to our salon and making sure clients always leave looking and feeling their best.”ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced today the upcoming opening of its Englewood, N.J., location, scheduled for May 20.
The new salon represents the first of several locations owners Endy Racz and Alyssa Bono plan to open under the Moxie brand: there are multiple units scheduled for the Fort Lauderdale FL area, as well as Cresskill, NJ and Mahwah, NJ. The newest location, at 32 N. Dean Street, adjacent to Palisade Avenue in the city’s commercial center, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – Englewood, N.J., will offer clients the opportunity to experience the same captivating allure that initially drew Racz and Bono to the franchise.
“I met the Moxie Twins, Jen and Jamie, at one of their salons and received the full Moxie experience,” says Bono. “I was blown away by the positive energy and level of service and left feeling uplifted and inspired. I’m incredibly grateful to be able to share that feeling and bring it to the community with our own Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar.”
Having worked in the Englewood area his whole life, Racz is also eager to introduce Moxie Salon to a community that has meant so much to him. “I’ve always loved the town and charming atmosphere,” he says. “We’re looking forward to bringing a fun, upbeat vibe to our salon and making sure clients always leave looking and feeling their best.”
Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is undergoing rapid expansion for its unique service model, brand recognition and full-service offering. The salon was established in 2014 by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn — the “Moxie Twins.” After gaining experience as stylists at leading beauty salons in the New York tri-state area, the twins realized their vision for an all-inclusive salon that offers luxury hair care and beauty services accessible to everyone. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has established itself as a premier brand by providing a unique, A-list celebrity salon experience. Englewood area residents will be able to book premium cut and color services, signature blowouts, extensions, makeovers and beauty packages at an affordable price point.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Founder and COO Victor Oliveti says: “Endy and Alyssa bring tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the franchise. Their commitment to excellence and passion for Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar make them ideal ambassadors for the brand. We’re confident that their salon will quickly become a beloved fixture in the community.”
About Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar
Now celebrating 10 years in business, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has over 20 locations and more than 90 in development along the East Coast. The franchisor offers a turnkey solution for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52.2 billion hair salon industry, with comprehensive guidance on stylist training; operational, back-end and IT support; digital marketing tools; and exclusive retail sales of “Get Moxified” beauty products. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is positioned to be a formidable industry presence by providing superior service, better value and an unparalleled customer experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise.
