BREATHE! Exp Publishing Group Releases "The 21 Laws to Keep Your Woman in Check"
A Satire Embodying the Idiom "Don’t judge a book by its cover."
The title gets your attention REAL QUICK!! ...The authors take on the real-life 'issues' that spring up in any relationship with insight and humor.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where relationship advice is plentiful but often clichéd, a groundbreaking new book emerges to challenge conventional wisdom and ignite discussions. "The 21 Laws to Keep Your Woman in Check," is authored by a Las Vegas based, husband and wife duo, Shawn and Stormie Andrews. This book marks Stormie Andrews' third published book and the inaugural installment under the esteemed BREATHE! Exp Publishing Group.
— Lisa Katz, Award-winning former Fox News reporter
Positioned as a controversial yet insightful exploration of modern relationships, the book promises to offer readers a unique blend of humor, wisdom, and unconventional strategies for fostering understanding and respect between partners. Released on April 10, 2024, it's already making waves, ranking among the top new releases on platforms like Amazon, Audible, and Kindle.
Despite its provocative title, the authors emphasize that the book aims to encourage healthy discussions about relationship dynamics, mutual respect, and the often overlooked aspects of companionship. It's not just a book; it's a conversation starter. Perfect for airport reading, as a wedding or anniversary gift, or as a relationship guide, this satire challenges conventional relationship advice while embodying the idiom: "Don’t judge a book by its cover."
Award-winning former Fox News reporter, Lisa Katz, shares her thoughts: "The title gets your attention REAL QUICK!! It activated my 'how dare you, Sir!!' response until, oh yeah... the irreverence...and then I was hooked! The authors take on the real-life 'issues' that spring up in any relationship with insight and humor."
The authors, Shawn and Stormie Andrews, are available for interviews and appearances to discuss the philosophy behind their work and the impact they hope it will have on readers worldwide. For media inquiries, review copies, or to arrange an interview with the authors, please let me know.
