The University of Arizona Global Campus Opens Group Start for Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program
UAGC launches Group Start for RNs to earn a BSN, offering collaborative learning with three start dates. More at UAGC.edu/BSN.
When nurses undertake this educational journey together, they enhance their own skills and significantly contribute to elevating healthcare standards within their organizations.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is launching its Group Start Opportunity for the Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program. This initiative invites groups of nurses within the same organization to enroll together, creating a robust learning community that fosters professional development and teamwork. The program offers three start dates—July 2, August 6, and September 10—allowing healthcare organizations and their employees to begin their educational journey when it best fits their schedules.
— Randy King, VP of Business Education Services at UAGC
This Group Start model is part of the UAGC broader Healthcare Growth Initiative aimed at improving healthcare professionals' careers through higher education. It emphasizes the power of shared learning experiences, enabling nurses to engage deeply with the curriculum alongside their colleagues. This approach strengthens team dynamics and enriches the educational process, as participants can discuss and explore new concepts together.
In conjunction with the Group Start, UAGC is also hosting a Healthcare Webinar Series in May. This series is designed to provide prospective students with greater insights into the program and the advantages of studying in a collaborative environment.
“At UAGC, we believe in the power of education to transform lives,” said Randy King, division vice president of the Business Education Services Team at UAGC. “The Group Start Opportunity harnesses the collective spirit of learning and growth. When nurses undertake this educational journey together, they enhance their own skills and significantly contribute to elevating healthcare standards within their organizations. We are proud to support over 225 healthcare partners in promoting an environment of continuous professional development.”
Healthcare organizations interested in the Group Start Opportunity are encouraged to contact UAGC for more information and to secure a place in one of the upcoming program starts.
For more information or to apply, please visit UAGC.edu/BSN.
