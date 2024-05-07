Unravel Hidden Crimes in "Azalea and I – On the Road to Spain" by RM Howe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the glamorous backdrop of a Spanish resort, this novel follows Barbara and Azalea, two spirited heroines with a knack for solving mysteries. When Barbara's Uncle Charles, who runs a coach tour company, encounters a baffling disappearance at his newest location, La Roca, he calls on her for help. Barbara, along with her indispensable friend Azalea, embarks on a mission to unravel the puzzle.
As the plot thickens, Lea finds herself entangled in a web of intrigue, tackling serious issues such as people smuggling and corruption in local politics. However, amidst the chaos, humor lurks, providing a refreshing contrast to the gravity of the situations at hand. It is through the unlikely partnership between Lea and her friend Barbara, both amateur sleuths, that the true essence of the story emerges.
About the Author
RM Howe hails from a lineage of literary talent, inheriting a passion for storytelling from her family's rich legacy. With her mother and aunt collectively authoring 80 published books from the 1940s to the 1980s, intrigue and romance flow through her veins. A versatile personality, RM Howe has left her mark across various media platforms. She has been featured in interviews on UK local radio stations, graced UK television screens as a supporting actor in a murder series and showcased her expertise on two UK property travel programs.
Drawing from her diverse experiences, RM Howe crafts compelling narratives infused with suspense and adventure. Her Azalea series showcases her talent for weaving intricate plots that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Currently, RM Howe is hard at work on the third installment, "Azalea and I – On the Road to Mutiny," set against the backdrop of a mega yacht near the Dominican Republic.
RM Howe's extensive travels have provided her with a wealth of firsthand experiences, enriching her novels with vivid settings and authentic cultural details.
For RM Howe, the inspiration behind "Azalea and I – On the Road to Spain" stems from a rich tapestry woven with threads of family legacy and a deep-seated passion for adventure. However, it was not just familial influence that shaped RM Howe's writing. Her insatiable wanderlust and thirst for adventure have also played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of "Azalea and I – On the Road to Spain." Having traversed numerous countries and cultures, RM Howe draws upon her firsthand experiences abroad to infuse her novels with authenticity and vivid imagery.
Message from the Author
“Enjoy pure happiness (despite murders) escapism at its best. Never a dull moment. You may think about the serious subjects and will be enlightened but you won’t be sad, and you will laugh with the heroines. A good read for a rainy day.”
For the latest updates on the author and to explore more deeply into her literary journey, we invite you to visit her website at rmhowebooks.com.
Previous promotional endeavors include a range of activities, including an interview on UK Lakes Radio discussing her books, as well as a notable appearance as a supporting actor in a UK TV murder mystery titled "After the Flood." Additionally, she has contributed to two TV documentaries focused on relocation abroad, namely "Fantasy Homes by the Sea" and "A Place in the Sun."
Recently, RM Howe participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where she discussed and answered questions about her book. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjenIIResU4 )
"Azalea and I – On the Road to Spain" promises readers an exhilarating ride through a world where unexpected twists and turns await at every corner. Don't miss out! Secure your copy of this captivating book now. Available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Azalea-I-Spain-RM-Howe-ebook/dp/B0CR6NWJ88
Luna Harrington
