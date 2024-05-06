Ashley Ferry Boat Launch to Close for Repairs

CONTACT:

May 6, 2024

Claremont, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s public boat launch at Ashley Ferry on the Connecticut River in Claremont will be closed for six weeks starting on the evening of Sunday, May 13 through Friday, June 21, tentatively. The reopening of the ramp will be posted as the project nears completion and can be viewed by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access. The boat access area is closing so that the ramp can be rebuilt and a new remote ADA-compliant loading platform added to the facility.

During the installation, the entire facility will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. The ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft. The parking area for the ramp will also be closed to the public and there will be no fishing from the shore.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.