Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Healthcare Manager-MD Who Knows About a Competitor Who Received a Big Paycheck Protection Program Freebie-PPP-Loan Via Fraud-To Call About Whistleblower Rewards-It Might Be a Lot

"We want to hear from healthcare or bank loan officer whistleblowers at 866-714-6466-if they have proof of a PPP loan that exceeded $500,000-and the healthcare borrower lied about need-necessity.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging a healthcare manager or medical doctor who might have proof of Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving the owners of nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, bigger medical practice groups, nurse staffing agencies, hospitals, drug-medical device companies, blood testing labs, cancer treatment centers or any other type of healthcare company to call them at 866-714-6466 to discuss possible whistleblower rewards. For PPP loans involving fraud above $500,000 the whistleblower rewards might exceed $100,000. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The group says, "We are close to becoming the best branded source in the nation for Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving any type of healthcare company-and in a few months we will be the best branded source. The Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan program was designed to assist companies with fewer than 500 employees that were struggling in 2020-2021 because of COVID. These 'forgivable' loans were supposed to be necessary.

"Nearly a trillion dollars of US taxpayer dollars went to this freebie loan program-and we are certain at least 20% of all Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans involved significant fraud. In some cases, the fraud is eye popping-and we want to hear from whistleblowers at 866-714-6466-if the PPP loan exceeded $500,000-and if the borrower lied about need-necessity."

Important Note-"the companies that obtained PPP loans were not supposed to have more than 500 employees, the money was supposed to be necessary, and 60% of the loan proceeds were supposed to be used on payroll-staff retention." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Just a few examples of what the Corporate Whistleblower Center has discovered so far with respect to some healthcare companies defrauding the US Taxpayers via Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loans that should have never been made:

*They have discovered--some nursing home chains that obtained PPP loans-in some instances way north of $10,000,000 dollars, that had over 500 employees and their PPP loan was forgiven--and rather than use the money on payroll-they bought more nursing homes. Frequently these nursing home chains were owned by venture capital or private equity firms.

*In other numerous instances the group knows about healthcare staffing companies that grossly exaggerated how many employees they had-and they typically received north of $500,000. In these instances-not a penny was spent on payroll--because the payroll numbers were made up.

*In other instances, healthcare companies got millions--even though only a small part of their company was impacted by COVID. As an example--during COVID the healthcare company had to close its thrift stores--but the rest of their operation remained open. In at least some of these instances the healthcare company got a PPP loan for all their employees---even though 90% of their operation was not impacted by COVID.

*The group is also hearing from bank loan officers who were told not to do any due diligence on the PPP loan borrower--because the healthcare company was probably being dishonest on their loan application.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you work for any type of healthcare company that received a Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan-and they were not eligible to receive one, or if you work for a bank or financial institution that was involved with PPP loans, please give us a call at 866-714-6466 if you know the specifics about PPP loan fraud. The whistleblower rewards might be significant." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com