Updated version of WCO Risk Management Compendium now available as a dynamic web application

The World Customs Organization (WCO) launched an updated version of its Risk Management Compendium as a dynamic web application.

This essential tool integrates over a decade of insights, risk indicators across various transportation modes, and modern data analysis techniques, including the use of artificial intelligence in Customs risk management. It also addresses emerging challenges, such as the covert threats from insiders in supply chain.

Initially launched in 2011, the Compendium has become a substantial repository, containing more than 800 pages and 30 PDF files. It is divided into three parts, namely a general section, Volume 1 and Volume 2. While the general section and Volume 1 are available to the public, offering a wealth of information to a broad audience, Volume 2 is reserved for WCO Members, providing specialized content to meet their specific needs.

By providing this wealth of information in a web-based format, the WCO aims to improve accessibility and readability without sacrificing depth and rigor. The web application, accessible from both desktop and mobile devices, features a streamlined interface with intuitive search functionalities that enhance user engagement and ease of access of information.

The update of the Compendium, and its transformation into a user-focused web application that integrates the complete body of knowledge on Customs risk management, benefited from the support of the SECO-WCO Global Trade Facilitation Programme (GTFP).

We invite stakeholders to explore the updated WCO Risk Management Compendium web application, available at rmc.wcoomd.org, and encourage further inquiries by contacting riskmanagement@wcoomd.org.