Saint Louis-Based Upstream Brands Acquires Virtuous Imports from Profound Commerce, Expanding Its E-Commerce Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstream Brands, a leading e-commerce company, has announced the acquisition of Virtuous Imports from Profound Commerce. This strategic move will further strengthen Upstream's position in the private-label FBA market, and expand its family of premium e-commerce brands.

Virtuous Imports is known for its high-quality products and has a strong presence in the e-commerce industry. With this acquisition, Upstream will now add EverStrong, Wander Camp, OnGuard, and other brands to their existing portfolio, which includes ThinkFit, Star Splash, Hickory Summit, and Ash Harbor. These new brands compliment Upstream's existing businesses and will provide customers with a wider range of options.

"We are thrilled to welcome Virtuous Imports to the Upstream family," said the CEO of Upstream Brands. "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best products and services. We are excited to add EverStrong, Wander Camp, OnGuard, and other brands to our portfolio and look forward to the growth opportunities this will bring."

The acquisition of Virtuous Imports not only expands Upstream's product offerings but also strengthens its distribution channels and market share. With this move, Upstream is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and provide customers with a seamless shopping experience.