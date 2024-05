"Be Human, Lead Human" Wins 2024 Book Excellence Award

Book Excellence Award Winner Be Human, Lead Human Book Book Excellence Awards Banner

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Be Human, Lead Human " wins the prestigious 2024 Book Excellence Award for Leadership. This recognition underscores the leadership book's significant contribution to thought leadership in the field and redefines the leadership paradigm for a new world of work.According to the Book Excellence review, it's "the definitive examination of leadership that both new and old leaders need to be successful." This accolade is a testament to the book's comprehensive approach, offering a blend of empirical evidence and practical strategies to foster a leadership style that prioritizes humanity at its core. The Human Leader Index™, a research-based assessment in the book, provides leaders and aspiring leaders alike with a personalized roadmap to harnessing their strengths and addressing areas for growth in their quest to lead with empathy, integrity, and vision."Be Human, Lead Human" has not only charted a new course in leadership development but has also ignited a movement towards more humane leadership practices. This award reinforces the need for leaders to adapt, evolve, and most importantly, to lead with a deep understanding of the human dimension in their professional endeavors.To discover how the Human Leader Index™ can transform your leadership approach, take the complimentary assessment here: drjennifernash.com/hli . For further information about "Be Human, Lead Human" or to enquire about consulting opportunities, please reach out to drjennifernash.com/contact