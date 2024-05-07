data.world Assessed “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
Awardable Status Granted After Rigorous Vetting Process, Enabling Rapid Procurement of data.world's AI/ML and Data Analytics Solutions by DoD Agencies
Achieving 'Awardable' status showcases our dedication to providing innovative, scalable, and impactful data and AI solutions that align with the Department of Defense's mission needs.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- data.world, a leading data catalog platform, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.
The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.
data.world's platform offers robust data management and analytics solutions used by a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies. “Achieving 'Awardable' status on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace showcases our dedication to providing innovative, scalable, and impactful data and AI solutions that align with the Department of Defense's mission needs,” said Brett Hurt, CEO of data.world. “We are proud to partner with the DoD and help bolster their data-driven, decision-making processes.”
data.world’s video, “Advanced Data Analytics for Mission Readiness,” accessible exclusively to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, demonstrates a real-world use case showing how their platform streamlines data management, enhances data sharing, and delivers actionable insights. data.world was recognized among a competitive field of applicants for its innovative and scalable solutions.
About data.world:
data.world is the data catalog platform built for your AI future. Its cloud-native SaaS platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. Get fast, trusted access to your company’s knowledge when you create AI-powered data experiences with the AI Context Engine™. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500.
About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:
The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the AI/ML, data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com.
