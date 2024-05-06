ONLY X CEO Tom Meredith To Speak at ‘Capitalizing on the New World of Digital Assets: DeFi, Tokenization & NFTs’ Event'
ONLY X is a blockchain technology company bringing powerful efficiencies to how money can be used for investment and empowerment in the global economy.
ONLY X represents a seamless integration of AI with Blockchain. It overcomes the limitations and gaps in conventional banking practices, which has become a glaring problem in the world economy.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Meredith, the CEO of ONLY X – a blockchain technology company bringing powerful efficiencies to how money can be used for investment and empowerment, will serve as a keynote speaker next week for the Financial Policy Council’s third Power Summit of the season, entitled Capitalizing on the New World of Digital Assets: DeFi, Tokenization & NFTs.
— Tom Meredith, Founder and CEO of ONLY X
The Summit, which will be held at the Penn Club of New York City on May 23, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M, “promises to be a meeting of minds addressing the emerging trends, covering the latest developments in these digital assets with unique insights to advance innovation and deliver value to the FPC professional community.”
Meredith said that being invited to attend the event was a reflection of how ONLY X “can change the industry. ONLY X represents a seamless integration of AI with Blockchain,” Meredith said. “Among other things, this technology overcomes the limitations and gaps in conventional banking practices, which has become a glaring problem in the world economy.”
The Summit, which will be moderated by FPC Chairman & Founder Ziad Abdelnour, will be an opportunity “to network with business tycoons and the like which promises to be a highlight in your calendar that you do not want to miss” in the Penn Club’s Tarnopol room.
With tickets available through a $50 donation to the FPC, attendees can secure their spot by registering at the Council’s website at https://financialpolicycouncil.org/donate/. For more information on the Summit, visit: Capitalizing on the new world of digital assets: DeFi, Tokenization & NFTs.
ONLY X also possesses a limited amount of free tickets. If interested in attending, courtesy of ONLY X, or you would like a demo of the company’s product, please email George Iacovacci at george@bitminutes.com
The foundation for ONLY X is the patented ONLY Wallet technology, which was created by Meredith and Morris Mwanga, his long-time collaborator.
In 2022, they were issued a US Patent for the first true WEB-3 decentralized digital wallet. The wallet integrates a SWIFT compatible bank account with multi-blockchain trading capabilities, enabling traders to bypass exchanges altogether for a true, secure P2P trading capability.
Meredith and Mwanga’ SWIFT/Multi-Blockchain digital wallet invention was recently published by the U.S. Patent Office as a "patent allowed" determination. Meredith said the official patent should be issued this summer; one step closer to its beneficial application to the multi-$ Trillion digital currency industry.
“One of the digital currency industry’s biggest problems is how trades are made,” said Meredith. “Currently, trades are made on an exchange, where a custodian acts as the middleman between the buyer and seller. This takes time, the exchange commission fees are exorbitant, and the owner doesn’t benefit from the exchange’s use of his assets, who often lend it out to others unbeknownst to the asset holder.”
An even more compelling application is the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Bitcoin market, where large BTC trades, typically over $10,000,000, are made every day directly between buyers and sellers. Due to lack of trust in escrow intermediaries, Meredith believes that its Atomic Swap Smart Contract P2P transfer mechanism will allay those concerns and create a much more liquid and trusting P2P trading environment.
Former Morgan Stanley Vice President and Founder of GenesysOne Capital, a digital asset fund, Hanieh Sadat commented, “Once implemented, this Atomic Swap patent should significantly reduce the friction of the current OTC Bitcoin trade market by creating a direct P2P trade and therefore, more trusted transaction.”
“The P2P Atomic Swap digital currency trade mechanism is currently in Beta test as the ONLY Wallet brand” added Meredith.
About ONLY X
ONLY X is revolutionizing FinTech by offering an innovative and comprehensive trading platform for global investments. Our patented ONLY Wallet, Hybrid DEX/Centralized Exchange, and ATOMIC SWAP technology provide unparalleled security to ensure maximum protection of up to $100MM USD in transactions with no fees or expenses while reducing time needed to complete trades by more than half. This enables users to seamlessly buy, sell, or trade any digital financial instruments while also adhering firmly to regulatory standards - transforming their online investment experience like never before.
Last Fall, ONLY X announced that world-renowned AI Expert Stephen Thaler had joined the company as Director of Artificial Intelligence.
“ONLY X is on the cusp of numerous innovative technologies,” Thaler said as the time. “I’m excited to be a part of the team as we explore even more ways that ONLY X can leverage artificial intelligence.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn