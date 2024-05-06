DoHS’s Bureau for Behavioral Health Acknowledges Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) honors Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week by spreading awareness about the importance of children’s mental health and the need for services that support recovery, resilience, and success for youth.

Governor Jim Justice proclaimed the week of May 5-11, 2024, as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week in West Virginia.

“Seeing the resilience of our children shines a light on the importance of support systems for West Virginia families navigating mental health challenges,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Let’s come together to ensure every child feels heard, understood, and supported on their journey to wellness.”

The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line is a source of support provided by HELP4WV that can interrupt behavioral health crises by connecting families with services in their communities. The option to call or text the helpline at 844-HELP4WV (1-844-435-7498) or chat at help4wv.com/ccl is available 24/7 to link families with regional mobile crisis response and stabilization teams who can help de-escalate by phone or respond in person if the family chooses during crisis situations.

Youth and individuals of all ages who are experiencing emotional distress may also call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which offers aound-the-clock access to trained crisis counselors who can help those experiencing mental-health related distress including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Families can also call or text 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.