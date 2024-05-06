Best Cure Foundation & TeamBest Launch Initiative to Transition Breast Cancer Screening from Mammography to Ultrasound
Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation
It is recommended that all women, regardless of age, undergo a physical exam, including a breast exam with ultrasound, as part of their annual exam.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cure Foundation (BCF), a non-profit 501(c)(3) NGO, and TeamBest Global (TBG) plan to launch an initiative aimed at transitioning breast cancer screening from mammography to ultrasound. Currently, various professional associations and societies recommend annual breast cancer mammography screening for women aged 50 and above, and now, it's recommended for those aged 40 and above.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
In reality, breast cancer is now being diagnosed in women as young as 20 years old. However, many women are reluctant to get annual mammography due to the fear of increased radiation exposure. Moreover, both breast and prostate are soft tissues, and prostate cancer screening is often performed with ultrasound. Therefore, ultrasound can be an efficient screening modality for breast cancer. Ultrasound has been found to be excellent in imaging the breast and therefore should work well in screening for breast cancer.
Best Nomos, a TBG company, has developed a state-of-the-art, high-resolution compact SONALIS ultrasound system that can be used on a stand or as a portable unit. It includes a large 21.5" screen and has the ability to be used with as many as 20 different probes for imaging various sites in the body including breast and prostate.
After an initial evaluation with ultrasound, further investigation with PET or MRI can be performed if necessary.
TBG plans to manufacture millions of these Best SONALIS compact ultrasounds with 21.5” high-resolution monitors both in the U.S. and India and to establish 1000s of diagnostic centers worldwide.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. “Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
