Introducing Malbek AI Pro: Generative AI Technology Leveraging Ensemble LLM Approach

Cutting-edge Generative AI Technology Set to Reinvent the Clause Playbook and Transform Contracting Operations Worldwide

Las Vegas, NV, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM), is proud to announce the launch of Malbek AI Pro, featuring advanced Generative AI technology. This groundbreaking solution is set to redefine the landscape of contracting operations, offering unparalleled capabilities and insights engineered to meet tomorrow's challenges head-on.

Malbek's Ensemble LLM approach dynamically employs a variety of specialized LLMs tailored to individual use cases, complemented by industry-leading models including Azure OpenAI and Anthropic Claude. This ensures Malbek AI Pro remains best-in-class, delivering unparalleled Generative AI performance – accurate, relevant, and reliable.

"With Bek as your copilot across the contracting lifecycle, Malbek AI Pro is a strategic partner propelling your contracting endeavors into the future," says Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Malbek. "With our Ensemble LLM approach and intuitive features, Malbek AI Pro equips businesses with the insights and capabilities needed to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving legal landscape. Malbek AI Pro comes with hundreds of pre-defined AI prompt libraries, designed by our AI experts with legal expertise, to bestow a solid foundation for our customers."

Key Benefits of Malbek AI Pro:

Safeguard compliance and mitigate risk with automated evaluations against reference playbooks, ensuring consistent adherence to legal standards and reducing the chance of errors with strategic guardrails.

Accelerate contract review and enhance comprehension by instantly visualizing crucial clauses and their interconnections across the entire agreement portfolio through smart tagging and mapping capabilities.

Gain actionable insights into your negotiating position by swiftly identifying balanced terms aligned with policies and legal standards. Identify unfavorable clauses for revision, empowering informed decision-making and expedited negotiations.

Enhance collaboration and maintain approval timelines with clear, contextual to-do lists, ensuring stakeholder alignment throughout the process. Streamline approvals, reduce delays, and foster efficient decision-making.

Supercharge productivity with our advanced AI chatbot, Bek to intuitively guide contracting workflows and objectives. Communicate through guided prompts, voice commands, or typing, catering to your preferred communication style and enhancing accessibility.

Malbek was recently named a Champion in the 2024 CLM Emotional Footprint Report from SoftwareReviews. Emotional Footprint evaluates and ranks products based on emotional response ratings. This report scores across 26 dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. This prestigious accolade underscores Malbek's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative CLM solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 CLM Emotional Footprint Award Champion," says Matt Patel, COO and Co-Founder at Malbek. "This achievement reaffirms our dedication to empowering our customers with transformative CLM solutions that drive tangible business results with highest levels of user adoption."

To learn more about Malbek’s AI-powered contract lifecycle management offerings, please visit malbek.io/platform/malbek-ai or stop by booth 403 at the CLOC Global Institute in Las Vegas May 6-9, 2024.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

Lizzy Painter Malbek press@malbek.io