IZEA Lands on PRDaily's 2024 PR Tech Hot List

Company Recognized for its Innovative PR Tools and Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced its inclusion in PR Daily’s 2024 PR Tech Hot List . The honor from Ragan, a leading public relations and communications services firm, recognizes the most innovative and effective tools and solutions that empower marketers to launch impactful and influential campaigns.



IZEA’s recognition reflects the company’s commitment to pioneering and streamlining collaborations in the rapidly evolving Creator Economy landscape.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ragan as a leading player in the PR Tech space,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge and powerful solutions that cater to the needs of the modern marketer.”

“The Creator Economy has changed the game for the traditional PR industry. IZEA has been at the forefront of this revolution, providing innovative solutions that allow marketers to leverage the power of creators in their campaigns,” Murphy added. “Our tools and services have been instrumental in helping brands navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape and reach audiences in more meaningful and impactful ways.”

IZEA Flex, the company’s comprehensive influencer marketing platform, features various tools that help marketers maximize their impact. Additionally, AI integrations in IZEA Flex and FormAI, IZEA’s suite of AI tools built for influencer marketing, have improved efficiency and facilitated the development of more personalized and targeted campaigns, boosting their effectiveness.

To work with IZEA as an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment

Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com