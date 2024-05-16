PSD Reminder - Final Draft 10-Year Telecom Plan Hearings on 5-8-2024 & 5-16-2024

The Final Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan is available for the public to view. The next two hearings discussing the final draft will be held on May 8th, 2024, at 5:30pm at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph and May 16th, at 4:30pm at the Black River Innovation Campus in Springfield.

More details including the final draft, and where to join virtually for the hearings can be accessed at the link below:

2024 Telecommunications Plan | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov)