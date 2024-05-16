Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,714 in the last 365 days.

PSD Reminder - Final Draft 10-Year Telecom Plan Hearings on 5-8-2024 & 5-16-2024

The Final Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan is available for the public to view. The next two hearings discussing the final draft will be held on May 8th, 2024, at 5:30pm at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph and May 16th, at 4:30pm at the Black River Innovation Campus in Springfield.

More details including the final draft, and where to join virtually for the hearings can be accessed at the link below: 

2024 Telecommunications Plan | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov)

You just read:

PSD Reminder - Final Draft 10-Year Telecom Plan Hearings on 5-8-2024 & 5-16-2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more