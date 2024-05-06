Search for Missing Massachusetts Man Resumes—But No New Leads

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

May 6, 2024

Carroll, NH – A more extensive search for William Donovan continued on Friday, May 3. Conservation Officers as well as volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), New England K9 (NEK9), Upper-Valley Wilderness Response Team (UVWRT), and a NH Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter completed extensive searches on the ground and via the air in and around the ridgeline between Mt. Eisenhower and Mt. Pierce, a section of the Dry River Wilderness and several drainages that flow off of Eisenhower and Pierce. K9 teams searched the areas around Crawford Path, Edmands Path, and Mt. Clinton Road. Drone teams searched several drainages. Several teams were flown up to the ridgeline and dropped off by the helicopter, which helped in providing the best possible search time and coverage area.

The various teams searched throughout the day, but no sign of William Donovan was found. Any future searches will be determined by additional information that might help narrow the search area. Snow is still very deep with treacherous water crossings on some trails particularly in the Dry River Wilderness.