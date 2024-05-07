Nashville Music Producer Tony Mantor Champions Autism Awareness, Interviews American Academic Temple Grandin & More

Temple Grandin on Why Not Me The World, May 22 Katie Griswold “Make A Difference” (L-R) William Ellis, Dave Pomeroy, Tony Mantor, Katie Griswold, Frank Green, Back: Josh Karas, T. Wild | Photo: Jason W. Ashcraft/JWA Media

Mantor celebrates one year anniversary of popular podcast series, Why Not Me The World. Plus, releases song he recorded by autistic teen singer Katie Griswold

I really liked being on the podcast, and for getting information out to lots of parents and teachers that need it.” — Temple Grandin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Nashville based music producer and podcast host Tony Mantor is celebrating the first year anniversary of his popular podcast series on Autism awareness, acceptance and understanding, Why Not Me The World. To celebrate, on May 22 he’ll release the first of a two part interview series with renowned autistic American academic, author, speaker and animal behaviorist, Temple Grandin. Mantor and Grandin discussed a wide range of topics on Autism including employment matters, late diagnosis, housing and suicide. Grandin’s life, story and the remarkable accomplishments she’s made as an animal behaviorist was portrayed in 2010 by Claire Danes in the EMMY and Golden Globe award winning self-titled biographical film released by HBO. Additional information on her work may be found at TempleGrandin.com.

Mantor’s Why Not Me The World podcast has featured a worldly group of guests including celebrities from the music and entertainment industry, medical professionals, Autism thought leaders, parents and others from the Autistic community. In less than a year the podcast has risen to the top of various mental health podcast charts worldwide, including Apple Podcast Top 10 rankings in the U.S., Great Britain, and Canada. With a growing audience base, the podcast has achieved more than 450,000 downloads from listeners in 73 countries, and nearly 1,000 cities worldwide. Listen Notes, a leading podcast search engine, consistently rates Why Not Me The World among the top 0.5% of podcasts worldwide.

New episodes and new guests are streaming now in 2024, and can be streamed or downloaded on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart Media, Google Podcasts, or at TonyMantor.com.

Announced in February, Mantor also recently released the recording of a song project he produced with autistic teen singer Katie Griswold, who is also an accomplished Georgia Pageant show winner. Shawna Rodriguez’s “Make A Difference” [Stream/Download here] was the song Mantor picked for Katie, which he recently released on April 26 through his Nashville based record label, Plateau Music. With a clear vision in mind Mantor surrounded Katie with a veteran group of iconic Nashville session musicians to record the track that included David Pomeroy (Sting, Alison Kraus, Elton John), T. Wild (Garth Brooks, Brenda Lee, Patty Loveless) and William Ellis (Dave Matthews Band, Train, Counting Crows).

Katie Griswold “Make A Difference” Lyric Video