Cribl Signs Agreement with Microsoft to Streamline Data Management

New agreement accelerates the data transformation journey for IT and Security by bringing Cribl’s innovative products to the Microsoft Azure ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has signed a global agreement with Microsoft, making it easier for customers to manage and analyze their IT and security data with Cribl’s innovative products in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. This agreement underscores the commitment of Cribl and Microsoft to empower enterprises to transform their data management strategy with innovative products purpose-built for IT and Security.

“With this new agreement, we’re helping simplify data management and making it even easier for Microsoft Azure customers globally to manage their IT and security data, including across Europe,” said Vlad Melnik, vice president of business development, alliances at Cribl. “With all the challenges IT and Security teams face today–rapidly growing data volumes, complex cloud environments, ever-changing threats, and more–expanding our relationship with Microsoft enables customers to unlock the full value of their security data and gain the flexibility and control required to adapt to their evolving needs.”

This new agreement ensures customers globally have access to the most robust, powerful, and easy-to-use solutions to streamline their IT and security data management. Key customer benefits include:

Continued access to Cribl Stream, an observability pipeline that provides customers with a seamless solution to onboard and optimize IT and security data from any source into their Azure environment.

Cribl offers Microsoft Sentinel customers the ability to optimize data and control cost before ingestion into Sentinel and works seamlessly with it.

The ability to integrate advanced data management capabilities directly into Azure environments to capture insights from rapidly growing data volumes.

Flexible and cost-effective data management across on-premises, single-cloud, and multiple-cloud environments.

“In today’s increasingly sophisticated security environments, our joint customers depend on reliable and versatile solutions, such as Cribl’s suite of products and Microsoft Sentinel, to help optimize their SIEM environments and migrations,” said Scott Woodgate, GM, threat protection at Microsoft. “We are pleased that Cribl continues their commitment to helping Microsoft customers improve their security posture and transform their data management strategy.”

"We are excited to see Cribl enter the Microsoft partner ecosystem,” said Tim Wainwright, CEO at SRA. “SRA has successfully implemented and enabled usage of Cribl’s products for our clients using Microsoft Sentinel for several years. As a services partner for Microsoft, SRA sees this as a win-win for our clients."

For more information on Cribl and Microsoft, please visit https://cribl.io/microsoft-azure/ or click here to hear how Rolls-Royce used Microsoft and Cribl in their SIEM migration.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

Learn more: cribl.io

Try now: Cribl Sandboxes

Join us: Slack community

Follow us: LinkedIn and Twitter