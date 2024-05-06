Thom Mead joins Blue Pineapple Technology as Vice President of Sales & Marketing
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Pineapple Technology, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced the appointment of Thom Mead as Vice President – Sales & Marketing. As a seasoned veteran of the outsourcing industry, Thom will be responsible for accelerating the development and adoption of Blue Pineapple Technology’s solution offerings, and the company’s value proposition to meet the requirements of the North American market.
“Thom is a well-known name in the industry and his experience aligns exceptionally well with Blue Pineapple Technology’s reputation for high-quality service and results,” said Michael Miller, president of Blue Pineapple Technology. “As the U.S. emerges and evolves from the effects of the pandemic, companies will need a flexible partner who can deliver results by rethinking and improving the quality of their business processes while reducing the cost of running those processes. This is equally true in the back office where running operations, both efficiently and effectively, will be critical to profitability, as it is in customer-facing roles where the balance of high tech with high touch are paramount to delivering an exceptional customer experience.”
Thom has been a successful entrepreneur and corporate business professional within the outsourcing industry. During his career, Thom has identified, structured, negotiated, and closed deals, both large and small, totaling more than $1 billion in new logo business. Thom has been Senior Vice President of Sales for the outsourcing division of Spherion, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the outsourcing division of Unisys, Corporate Vice President of Global Marketing for ACS, as well as president of a wholly owned ad agency and BPO subsidiary of ACS and also served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at EXLservice. He began his career in sales & marketing with EDS in 1989. Thom has also served more than 13 years in the United States Marine Corps, rising through the ranks from Private to Captain.
Thom is an active member of the North American outsourcing community, having served for nine years as a founding member of the Client Advisory Council at Gartner, and has been a member of the Board of Advisors for FAO Research. Thom has also been recognized by The Outsourcing Institute as one of the industry’s leading sales & marketing professionals. Thom also served as CEO for Globalization Today, a leading industry periodical, once the official newsletter of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).
This announcement reinforces Blue Pineapple Technology’s commitment to become a preferred player on the global BPO landscape. Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan commented, “Hiring Thom was a bold and meaningful investment for Blue Pineapple Technology. I have known Thom for 15 years and he has proven himself time and again as both an innovator, and as a respected industry leader in the Sales & Marketing of BPO and contact center services globally.”
About Blue Pineapple Technology
Blue Pineapple Technology is a growing global BPO (business process outsourcing) service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Blue Pineapple Technology provides business process outsourcing solutions to market leaders in the Real Estate, Franchising, Insurance, Finance & Accounting, and the Retail/e-Commerce industry sectors. Blue Pineapple Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCE International, a global company with a legacy of excellence spanning more than 100 years.
For more information, please visit: https://bluepineappletechnology.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Thom Mead
MeadT@BluePineappleTechnology.com
