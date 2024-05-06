Elite partners with aeronautical school of the West Indies

PI135 Pro MEP BATD ELITE PI-135 AATD

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELITE Simulation Solutions is excited to announce that it will be supplying one of its advanced PI-135 BATD simulators to the Aeronautical School of the West Indies (ASWI). Working with trainee pilots across the Caribbean, the addition of this new simulator will provide authentic, real-world training across a wide range of single-engine and multi-engine planes.World leaders in Flight Training Devices, ELITE Simulation Services, has been providing simulators to training schools, universities, and aviation enthusiasts across the globe. Its latest client is the Aeronautical School of the West Indies (ASWI). This proven institution is committed to the development of technical aviation experts across Jamaica and the Caribbean, helping to improve the industry both locally and internationally.With a range of unique courses and programs designed at helping individuals build a career in the aviation industry, the school is expanding its offering with the addition of a brand new ELITE PI-135 simulator. This cutting-edge BATD simulator is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has been meticulously designed by the experienced ELITE team to ensure it offers exceptional training experiences for pilots.The PI-135 offers exceptional realism and incorporates authentic flight deck components such as panels, controls, and instrumentations, including replica GTN750 GPS units. To create the most realistic visuals, the ELITE simulator uses a curved visual screen that is combined with the Lockheed Martin P3 Image Generator.One of the most popular features of the PI-135 is its ability to replicate a range of single-engine and multi-engine models, including the Archer III, Arrow IV, Baron 58, Bonanza A36, Cessna 172R, Cessna 172S, Cessna 182S, King Air B200, Mooney M20J, and Seneca III.Gari-Paul Tomlinson at the Aeronautical School of the West Indies said, “We are really excited to be adding the PI-135 simulator to our range here at the Aeronautical School of the West Indies. ELITE’s reputation for quality, authenticity and realism is renowned and we are confident that this addition is going to help elevate student’s learning, allowing them to progress and practice their skills in a state-of-the-art simulator.”Rene Huddlestone, Director of Marketing & Sales at ELITE, added, “Our PI-135 BATD simulator is one of our most popular models and it is fantastic that the Aeronautical School of the West Indies has chosen it to be part of their training program. Our team will be working closely with the team at ASWI to ensure smooth installation and setup, giving students the chance to start benefiting from the simulator straight away.”More information from Rene Huddlestone, Elite Simulation Solutions AG, Duebendorf, Switzerland on Phone +41 43 355 19 20, Email: info@flyelite.com.

