Prestige Fine Art Releases Stunning Book Featuring Ten Museums and 500 Color Plates of Paintings for Art Collectors
Ten Museums and 500 Color Plates of Paintings for Art Collectors
I have gorgeous paintings from Prestige Fine Art all over my home and office. Guests never fail to comment on them. I'll be back when I have empty wall space... or just want to look at something new”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art (PFA) is proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated hardback book, showcasing the stories of ten prestigious museums and 500 stunning color plates of paintings created specifically for art collectors around the world. This book is a must-have for any art enthusiast, providing a unique and intimate look into the homes of collectors and their prized possessions.
— Alex Green, Investment Director The Oxford Club
PFA specializes in hand-painted copies of famous masterpieces, offering the opportunity for individuals to enjoy these timeless works of art in their own homes or offices. With the company's skilled artists, any painting can be reproduced in any size to fit the exact dimensions needed for a specific area. This allows for a personalized and customized experience for each collector, making their favorite masterpiece a part of their daily surroundings.
The book features a diverse range of museums, from the iconic Louvre in Paris to the lesser-known but equally impressive Frick Collection, New York City. Each museum is accompanied by a collection of paintings, carefully selected to represent the unique style and history of the institution. The color plates are beautifully presented and provide a glimpse into the world of art collecting, showcasing the passion and dedication of these individuals.
PFA's hardback book is not only a visual feast for the eyes, but it also serves as a source of inspiration for art lovers and collectors alike. It offers a rare opportunity to see these paintings in the context of a collector's home, providing a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art. This book is a testament to PFA's commitment to preserving and sharing the beauty of art with the world.
Prestige Fine Art's hardback book is now available for purchase at amazon.com. With its stunning visuals and captivating stories, this book is a must-have for any art lover's collection. For more information on PFA and their services, please visit their website or contact them directly.
Edward A. Mero
emero@prestigefineart.com
Prestigefineart.com
954 604 1288
Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-604-1288
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
CEO's Office Painting "Course of the Empire" by Thomas Cole