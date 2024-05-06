Natural Resource Commission to meet May 9

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., on May 9, at 6200 Park Ave., Suite 200, Pine Lake Conference Room, in Des Moines.

The Iowa DNR has moved its offices from the Wallace State Office Building on the Capitol Complex, to 6200 Park Ave., Suite 200, on the western edge of Des Moines. Visitor’s will check in at the main entrance on the north side of the building. The meeting is open to the public.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the May 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Contract with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. *Public Land Management Projects (13.1-13.6) *Contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. Approval of the Minutes from April 11 Meeting Director’s Remarks Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Contract with JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

Contract Amendment with Trees Forever, Inc.

Subrecipient Agreement Iowa State University-Iowa Women’s Woodland Stewardship Network

Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.

Small Construction Projects-Reseeding of Levee at Odessa Wildlife Unit, Roadway Maintenance at Cedar Rock State Park, and Concrete Joint Repair at Union Grove State Park

Large Construction Projects

Black Hawk Marsh Wildlife Area Dike Repair-Sac County

Rock Creek State Park Shoreline Stabilization-Jasper County

Rathbun Wildlife Unit Road Maintenance-Appanoose, Lucas and Wayne Counties

Land Acquisition Projects

Muskrat Slough Wildlife Management Area, Jones County-Eastern Iowa Conservation Foundation

Wapello Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, Louisa County-Loren W. Humphrey

*Public Land Management Projects

Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Louisa County

Chapter 17 Barge Fleeing Lease Renewal (2)-Mississippi River, Louisa County

Management Agreement Renewal, Middle Raccoon River Access-Guthrie County Conservation Board Management Agreement, Wood Duck Bottoms Wildlife Area-Linn County Conservation Board Flowage Easement-Jared and Jennie Randles-Coal Creek Marsh-Warren County Property Conveyance-Springbrook Wildlife Area-Guthrie County-Fidler *Contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. Contract with Houston Engineering, Inc.-Lake Manawa Pipe Outlet General Discussion



Next meeting, June 12, in Scott County.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc