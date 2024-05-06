AjMadison And Aspire Magazine Are Hosting A NYC x Design Brooklyn Day Activation on May 23, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: AJ Madison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, and Aspire Magazine will host a gathering for industry professionals and the public in AjMadison’s Brooklyn Showroom.
Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/slzx7rglsvktk8dqh6me9/AIlCPiWE-uv-C_hoEJXijPk?rlkey=tnfx7i1gwju5ugfj9p60u4682&st=cd4n8oaz&dl=0
What: A NYC x Design Brooklyn Day Activation will take place on May 23, starting at 1 p.m., with a complimentary open-to-the-public Panel Discussion followed by a 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. reception highlighting a Brooklyn Makers’ Faire, featuring Brooklyn-based makers. This design event panel will cover “Unpacking Unpopular Opinions: Upholding or Outsmarting Design Industry Trends,” moderated by esteemed Editor Paul Hagen of Aspire Design & Home. Panelists for the discussion include Principal Leyden Lewis of Leyden Lewis Design, Principal Erika Belsey Worth of Belsey & Mahla, and Director of Trade Engagement & Education for AjMadison Jessica Petrino Ball. Attendees of the complimentary reception can explore innovative lighting, artwork, textiles, porcelain, wallpaper, tile, furnishings, and more while mingling with visionary artisans. Guests will find inspiration from the creativity on display with the following Brooklyn-based maker companies: Jane Pollack, Grow House Grow, Kerry Stokes, Calhoun & Company, Shakuff, Mud Australia, FOLKUS, DMC Original Art, Vallnez Mozel, and Brooklyn Roasting Company.
How: The Registration link to participate is https://nycxdesign.org/event/an-exclusive-gathering-tailored-for-industry-professionals/. There is no cost to attend this event.
Where: AjMadison is located at 3605 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11218, with the closest subway station at Church Avenue, a seven-minute walk, from the station to the showroom.
When: May 23, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Why: Attending this event will earn design-accredited professionals 0.1 CEU credit (Continuing Education Unit) with the National Kitchen & Bath Association, https://nkba.org/, and it is a free presentation featuring informative topics with design leaders that are New York-based.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
Heather Freeman
Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/slzx7rglsvktk8dqh6me9/AIlCPiWE-uv-C_hoEJXijPk?rlkey=tnfx7i1gwju5ugfj9p60u4682&st=cd4n8oaz&dl=0
What: A NYC x Design Brooklyn Day Activation will take place on May 23, starting at 1 p.m., with a complimentary open-to-the-public Panel Discussion followed by a 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. reception highlighting a Brooklyn Makers’ Faire, featuring Brooklyn-based makers. This design event panel will cover “Unpacking Unpopular Opinions: Upholding or Outsmarting Design Industry Trends,” moderated by esteemed Editor Paul Hagen of Aspire Design & Home. Panelists for the discussion include Principal Leyden Lewis of Leyden Lewis Design, Principal Erika Belsey Worth of Belsey & Mahla, and Director of Trade Engagement & Education for AjMadison Jessica Petrino Ball. Attendees of the complimentary reception can explore innovative lighting, artwork, textiles, porcelain, wallpaper, tile, furnishings, and more while mingling with visionary artisans. Guests will find inspiration from the creativity on display with the following Brooklyn-based maker companies: Jane Pollack, Grow House Grow, Kerry Stokes, Calhoun & Company, Shakuff, Mud Australia, FOLKUS, DMC Original Art, Vallnez Mozel, and Brooklyn Roasting Company.
How: The Registration link to participate is https://nycxdesign.org/event/an-exclusive-gathering-tailored-for-industry-professionals/. There is no cost to attend this event.
Where: AjMadison is located at 3605 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11218, with the closest subway station at Church Avenue, a seven-minute walk, from the station to the showroom.
When: May 23, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Why: Attending this event will earn design-accredited professionals 0.1 CEU credit (Continuing Education Unit) with the National Kitchen & Bath Association, https://nkba.org/, and it is a free presentation featuring informative topics with design leaders that are New York-based.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
email us here