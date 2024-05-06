Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,104 in the last 365 days.

Evaluation report: Community Contact Centers

The purpose of this evaluation is to assess the CCCs as part of the ICRC's architecture for AAP in order to inform the further roll out of CCCs across delegations. While a technical assessment of the existing feedback solutions is outside the scope of this exercise, the evaluation aims to identify actionable short-term improvements as well as more strategic recommendations to inform the future of CCCs.

Overall, the evaluation team concludes that the CCCs are making a distinct contribution to accountability – at a limited cost and with manageable risks. That said, efforts to address design flaws and organizational challenges would enable the centers to realize more of their potential and provide a more suitable solution in emergency contexts.

You just read:

Evaluation report: Community Contact Centers

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more