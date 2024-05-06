Evaluation report: Community Contact Centers

The purpose of this evaluation is to assess the CCCs as part of the ICRC's architecture for AAP in order to inform the further roll out of CCCs across delegations. While a technical assessment of the existing feedback solutions is outside the scope of this exercise, the evaluation aims to identify actionable short-term improvements as well as more strategic recommendations to inform the future of CCCs.

Overall, the evaluation team concludes that the CCCs are making a distinct contribution to accountability – at a limited cost and with manageable risks. That said, efforts to address design flaws and organizational challenges would enable the centers to realize more of their potential and provide a more suitable solution in emergency contexts.