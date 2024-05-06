WCO Supports Azerbaijan in Enhancing their Authorized Economic Operator Programme

Aiming to enhance trade facilitation and heighten security measures within Azerbaijan's Customs operations, the WCO recently wrapped up a successful technical assistance mission focused on strengthening the Administration's Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme. From 15 to 19 April 2024, this workshop, financially supported by the Customs Cooperation Fund - Germany, took place in Baku, drawing on the expertise of WCO Technical and Operational Advisors from Italy and Türkiye.

The mission's core objective was to collaborate with the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee to fortify and expand their existing AEO Programme. Throughout the engagement, representatives from various units engaged in robust discussions, delving into critical aspects of the AEO programme's efficacy and potential growth. Topics ranged from identifying challenges and opportunities for expansion to aligning with the AEO criteria outlined in the SAFE Framework of Standards and integrating Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, the team explored additional benefits that could stem from an optimized AEO programme.

The success of this workshop is largely attributed to the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee. Their dedication to strengthening the AEO programme underscores their vision for fostering trade efficiency and security within the region.

The WCO remains dedicated to enhancing the Azerbaijan's capabilities, facilitating smoother international trade, and fostering economic growth through the implementation of the AEO programme.