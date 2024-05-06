Web Application for SIGMA Kaleidoscope

In specific contract No 13 issued under the framework agreement OC/EFSA/AMU/2019/02, EFSA requested Open Analytics to implement a web application SIGMA Kaleidoscope composed of different modules addressing the need of generating customized visualizations for African swine fever (ASF) epidemiological data with the possibility of selecting the species (wild and/or domestic), the geographical area, the time frame and many other analytical parameters of interest. These visualization components can be used to elaborate an epidemiological report with automatic text creation. The web application integrates different types of data sources and data formats in order to generate insightful tables and graphs covering surveillance activities, spatial and temporal dynamics, disease outbreaks and impact estimators. Users will be able to generate a report summarizing the results obtained throughout the application. The web application has been developed and tested using ASF data, but the ‘Summary’ module can also be applied to the outbreak data of other diseases.