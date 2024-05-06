Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy: The UEFA award is a fantastic triumph for Lviv's "Ruh"
The Ruh Academy gained European fame after its students successfully competed in the UEFA Youth League 2022/23. Club’s pupils are successful in adult football.LVIV, UKRAINE, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC "Ruh" has been awarded the honourable third place in the UEFA Grassroots Awards. The award is given to football clubs for their contribution to the development of European football, specifically for outstanding achievements in working with young players and successful development projects for the youth. The best in said categories was the Slovak club “DAC 1904”. Second place was awarded to the Irish “Bohemians”.
It's worth noting that the winners are determined by the UEFA Development and Technical Assistance Committee, with candidates nominated by European national football associations.
The founder of the FC and Academy "Ruh," a well-known businessman and philanthropist, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, noted: "Over 200 children are thriving at the Academy, split into eight age categories. Boys from 9 to 17 years old go through a multi-stage selection process to enter the Academy. Coaches assess the physical abilities, game performance and game view of the children, as well as other qualities of potential newcomers to the Academy. Any child that can demonstrate good physical abilities, football talent, and a desire to develop can enter the 'yellow-black' Academy."
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy’s Football Academy has earned international acclaim in Europe after its respectable showing at the UEFA Youth League 2022/23.
During the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League season, FC "Ruh" passed two qualifying rounds and reached the round of 16. In the first round, "Ruh" beat the Polish "Zaglebie" (1:0, 0:0) by scoring in the first leg. In the second round – achieved a staggering victory over the Turkish "Galatasaray" (3:1, 3:1). But in the playoffs – suffered a close defeat to the Italian "Inter" (0:1) in the eighth final. "Ruh" players demonstrated great play whilst defeating strong opponents, indicating the high level of preparation of young footballers from Lviv and the promising future of Ukrainian junior football.
"Our juniors participate in Ukrainian and international competitions at the highest level, playing in tournaments with top European clubs such as “Juventus,” “Galatasaray,” “Inter,” “Everton,” and others. Thanks to this, young footballers have the opportunity to demonstrate themselves against peers from some of the best European academies," explained Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy.
The "yellow-black" team pleasantly surprised the entire football community, demonstrating not only strong and exciting football but also earning prestigious awards. According to the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), "Ruh" became the youngest team in the world from over 60 various professional leagues. This is thanks to the fact that "Ruh" players under the age of 21 have the most playing time on the field among other teams (in the ranking, Lviv representatives surpassed Slovakian "Zilina," Austrian "Red Bull," and Dutch "Volendam" and "Ajax").
The "Ruh" Football Academy, which nurtures young champions, was founded in 2018 by Grigoriy Kozlovskyy. Today, the academy is one of the best in Ukraine. The necessary infrastructure for the search and support of football players, as well as their further training and comprehensive development, operates around the clock. Academy graduates successfully demonstrate themselves in adult football – in particular, the current lineup of FC "Ruh’s" first team consists mainly of past academy players.
"Our juniors are our future! And it's moments like these that make you realize we're on the right path!" noted the founder of the Academy. Mr. Kozlovskyy emphasized that the Football Academy and FC "Ruh" will strive towards improving their results and achieving new victories. A wonderful confirmation of these words is the UEFA Grassroots Awards.
