European Parliament strengthens cooperation with Belarusian Democratic Forces

On 3 May, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the Head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, signed a Letter of Intent to boost cooperation between the Parliament and the democratic forces of Belarus. The signing ceremony took place at the European Parliament Office in Valletta.

“This is a strong signal of Parliament’s determination to strengthen our ties, to manifest our support for the democratic forces and civil society of Belarus, in their struggle for a free, independent and democratic country,” Roberta Metsola said.

Before the ceremony, President Metsola and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the urgent need for the democratic world to stand firmly and in solidarity with the democratic forces in Belarus.

“Belarus will not become the forgotten corner of Europe,” said President Metsola.

In her comments, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya thanked the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the Members of the European Parliament for providing practical and tailored support to the Belarusian democratic forces and civil society.

Both leaders called for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

