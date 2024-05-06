RiverRecycle ramps up its operations across Asia

RiverRecycle targets to clean rivers worldwide

In a push to enhance its plastic waste management efforts, RiverRecycle, a Finnish start-up company, is scaling up operations across Asia.

Our model is adaptable to every river and community. This scalability is an excellent opportunity for corporates looking to enhance their contribution to the sustainable development goals.” — CEO Anssi Mikola

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a robust push to enhance its plastic waste management efforts, RiverRecycle, a Finnish start-up company, is scaling up operations across Asia, setting a new pace in its mission to turn the tide on river pollution.

The Philippines operations have opened in Cebu, now actively targeting one of Manila's most critically polluted areas. This strategic move is a testament to RiverRecycle’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges head-on.

In Bangladesh, newly installed booms are increasing the collection capaci-ty to 200 kg per month, complemented by increasing the recycling capability to 500kg per month. This is a meaningful step forward at a local level.

The expansion drive continues with RiverRecycle's pilot project in Kerala, India, which has already achieved a significant milestone by collecting 300kg of plastic waste from a single canal. Plans are well underway to replicate this process across five more canals, marking a considerable upscaling in waste management efforts locally.

Amidst this strategic expansion, RiverRecycle's CEO, Anssi Mikola, emphasizes the potential of operations: "Our model is adaptable to every river and the needs of the communities it serves. This scalability is an excellent opportunity for corporates looking to enhance their contribution to the sustainable development goals."

These advances by RiverRecycle underscore a significant leap towards sus-tainable practices in waste management, with the potential to make a lasting impact on the environment and community livelihoods.

More information available at company website, www.riverrecycle.com.

