BOXIE24 caters to the growing demand for self storage by offering 24-hour pickup service

BOXIE24, a leading self-storage company, is setting new standards in the industry, providing an all-round carefree service.BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOXIE24, a leading self-storage company, is setting new standards in the industry and revolutionizing the traditional self-storage business model. With innovative solutions and customer-oriented services, BOXIE24 enables individuals and businesses to store their belongings in a more efficient, flexible and affordable manner.
Compared to traditional self-storage providers, which often offer inflexible contracts and storage locations that are difficult to access, BOXIE24 provides an all-round carefree service. Customers benefit from free pickup service, return delivery on request and transparent and flexible rental options. This unique service offering means that customers no longer have to transport heavy items to a storage location themselves, offering a much more convenient and time-saving alternative.
“Our goal at BOXIE24 is to make the self-storage experience as easy and convenient as possible for our customers,” says Gerrit Jan Reinders, founder and CEO of BOXIE24. “We believe that no one should waste time and energy worrying about storing their belongings. Our solutions are designed to completely fulfill the needs of our customers, bringing the self-storage market into the digital age.”
Self-storage models have seen a strong growth in demand for years. Gerrit Jan Reinders founded the company in Berlin in 2014 and has since expanded to 3 other markets in Europe and overseas: the Netherlands, the United States and Australia. “We are the only provider of this service in Europe and Australia,” says Gerrit Jan Reinders. “In the US this type of innovative self-storage has already established itself.”
BOXIE24 sets itself apart from the competition with the following features
- Pick-up service: customers do not have to leave their home or office to store their items. For small unit sizes from the ground floor, this service is free of charge.
- Return delivery within 24 hours: Customers can have the entire inventory of their storage unit or parts of it delivered at short notice.
- Flexible storage solutions: From short-term to long-term storage options, BOXIE24 adapts to the individual needs of its customers.
- Highest security standards: Modern security technologies protect the stored items around the clock.
- Environmentally friendly options: BOXIE24 supports sustainability and offers environmentally friendly packaging materials.
BOXIE24's innovative approach has already caused a stir in the industry and made the company a pioneer in the transformation of the market.
For more information about BOXIE24 and its services, please visit http://www.boxie24.com
Company profile:
BOXIE24 is a leading self-storage company offering a full-service storage concept with transportation service. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and technology, BOXIE24 strives to revolutionize the traditional self-storage market and improve the storage experience for its customers worldwide. BOXIE24 now has 74 locations worldwide in Germany, the Netherlands, the US and Australia.
