Control Valve Market Insights into 2027 | Upsurge Growth at a CAGR of 7.0 %

Rise in number of industrial infrastructure project in developing countries drives growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in need for automation in the process industry, rise in investments in the oil & gas industry and pharmaceutical infrastructure, and increase in demand from the food & beverages sector have boosted the growth of the global control valve market. Surge in number of infrastructure projects in emerging economies such as Japan and India would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global control valve market was pegged at $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Market Outlook:

The global control valve market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into linear and rotary. The rotary segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the linear segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on application, the market is classified into pneumatic control valve, hydraulic control valve, and electrical control valve. The water & waste-water management segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the oil & gas segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around one-fifth of the global control valve market.

The global control valve market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, this region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Segments:

By Type -

Linear

Rotary

By OPERATION -

Pneumatic control valve

Hydraulic control valve

Electrical Control Valve

By APPLICATION -

Electrical Power

Oil & Gas

Water & Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & beverages

Others

Key Players:

Crane Co., Velan Inc, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Ltd., SAMSON AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT., KITZ Corporation, Metso Corporation.

