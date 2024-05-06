Animal Model Market Projected to Reach US$ 3,066.0 Million by 2032: IMARC Group

Animal Model Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market size reached US$ 1,810.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,066.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Global Animal Model Market Trends:

The global animal model market is driven by several factors influencing its growth trajectory, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for novel treatment options fuel the utilization of animal models in preclinical research. In line with this, the surge in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors propels the demand for animal models to study drug efficacy and toxicity. Additionally, the expanding biopharmaceutical industry, coupled with the growing focus on personalized medicine, fosters the adoption of animal models for translational research. Furthermore, advancements in genetic engineering technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, enhance the precision and efficiency of creating genetically modified animal models, driving market expansion. Moreover, rising investments in life sciences research, along with government initiatives supporting animal-based research, contribute to market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Animal Model Industry:

• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Novel Treatments:

The escalating burden of chronic diseases worldwide, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, underscores the critical need for effective treatments. Animal models serve as invaluable tools in understanding disease mechanisms, testing therapeutic interventions, and assessing drug safety and efficacy before clinical trials. As the global population ages and lifestyle factors contribute to the rise in chronic diseases, the demand for innovative treatments intensifies, driving the utilization of animal models in preclinical research.

• Surge in Research and Development Activities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are witnessing a rapid expansion driven by advancements in molecular biology, genomics, and bioinformatics. This surge in R&D activities is fueled by the quest for groundbreaking therapies targeting complex diseases. Animal models play a pivotal role in drug discovery and development by facilitating the assessment of drug candidates' pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and toxicity profiles. With the increasing investment in drug development pipelines, the demand for reliable animal models continues to grow, driving market expansion.

• Expanding Biopharmaceutical Industry and Focus on Personalized Medicine:

The biopharmaceutical sector is experiencing robust growth, propelled by the increasing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell-based therapies. Personalized medicine, which tailors treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup and disease characteristics, is gaining prominence. Animal models are indispensable in personalized medicine research, aiding in the development of targeted therapies and precision medicine approaches. With the shift towards personalized healthcare solutions, the demand for genetically diverse animal models and patient-derived xenograft models rises, driving market growth.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Animal Model Industry:

• Biocytogen

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc

• Envigo

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• GenOway S.A.

• Hera BioLabs

• JSR Corporation

• Ozgene Pty Ltd.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Taconic Biosciences Inc.

• The Jackson Laboratory

• Trans Genic Inc.

Animal Model Market Report Segmentation:

By Animal Type:

• Rat

• Mice

• Guinea Pigs

• Rabbits

• Others

Rats represented the largest segment due to their widespread use in preclinical research, including toxicity testing, pharmacokinetics studies, and disease modeling, owing to their physiological and genetic similarities to humans.

By Technology:

• CRISPR

• Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

• Nuclear Transfer

• Others

CRISPR represented the largest segment owing to its revolutionary gene editing capabilities, enabling precise and efficient modification of animal genomes for the development of disease models and the study of gene function.

By Application:

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Basic Research

• Others

Drug discovery and development represented the largest segment due to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries' extensive reliance on animal models to evaluate drug efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics, facilitating the translation of preclinical findings into clinical success.

By End User:

• Pharma and Biotech Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Others

Pharma and biotech companies represented the largest segment, driven by their substantial investments in research and development, which necessitate the use of animal models for preclinical testing and validation of drug candidates before clinical trials.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, robust research infrastructure, significant funding for life sciences research, and a favorable regulatory environment supporting animal-based research, fostering market dominance in preclinical services and animal model provision.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

• Porters Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

