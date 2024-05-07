Nank Announces First Open-ear Wireless Earbuds Sale
OE Mix Hanging Headphones integrate a number of advanced audio technologies and humanized design concepts, bringing users an unprecedented listening experience.NEW YORK, US, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The audio market is constantly pushing the boundaries, NANK OE Mix Open-ear Headphones have successfully attracted the attention of many consumers with unique open design, excellent sound quality and advanced hardware configuration. Next, we will introduce Nank OE Mix in detail from multiple dimensions.
I. Package Details
The packaging of Open-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is simple and generous, and on the front is a large picture of the product, which visually shows the appearance of the headset. Open the package, in addition to the headset mainframe, there is also the headset's manual and charging cable. The battery compartment has a unique design, and the frosted finish gives the overall appearance more texture.
The charging case is designed with a flat and magnetic opening lid for some damping when in use. The panel of the case is slightly curved and the surface is treated with skin-friendly treatment, which is delicate and comfortable to touch, and the compact size makes it easy to carry around. The front of the box has LED indicators that reflect the current status of the headset. This headset also uses the conventional C port charging, but does not support wireless charging.
The single headset is only 6.7 grams, with a soft silicone connection between the ear-hanging part and the sound generating unit, which maintains the open-ear headset shape and is lighter than similar earbuds. The sound generating unit has a precise structure and can hover over the opening of the ear canal after wearing, increasing breathability and comfort.
II. Hardware Configuration
OE MIX Wireless Sports Headphones is the customized latest Bluetooth 5.4 chip, which further improves the communication efficiency and anti-interference ability, realizing the excellent performance of second connection and second response. In addition, it also has higher data transmission speed, lower energy consumption and lower communication delay, which brings a more excellent user experience. It is worth mentioning that it also supports game mode, which can be accessed with one key to the exclusive channel specially provided for handheld game scenarios, which can effectively shield the interference of external signals and significantly reduce the delay of the game sound, making you more enjoyable.
III. Sound Quality Performance
OE Mix Bluetooth 5.4 Earbuds not only supports high-resolution Aptx HD lossless sound transmission, but also utilizes Nank's self-developed high-performance sound generating unit to create a superior HiFi sound experience. Listening to it you can feel clean, transparent vocals and immerse yourself in the music atmosphere. In addition, Nank newest earbuds also adopts the innovative DS directional sound transmission technology, which effectively prevents the occurrence of sound leakage and improves the concentration of sound through the precision-tuned multi-stage cavity skeletonization design, making it possible to better protect our privacy when listening to music.
IV. Battery Life
The charging case has a built-in 400mAh battery, while the single ear battery is 55mAh. Under normal use, a single earbud has 8 hours battery life, plus the charging case can be used continuously for about 24 hours, to use 4-5 hours a day counting, a week of commuting is enough to protect.
V. Noise Reduction
The headset comes with dual-microphone noise cancellation, which works through the AI algorithm to make the two microphones work together to effectively reduce ambient noise during calls. In addition, the OE MIX has IPX5 waterproof, fearless of daily drizzle and sweat immersion.
VI. Summary
OE Mix Open-ear Hanging Headsets integrate a number of advanced audio technologies and humanized design concepts, bringing users an unprecedented listening experience. Whether in sports, traveling or daily life, NANK OE Mix can be the ideal music companion for users.
Ponyo Zhao
Nank(Naenka) Tech
157 6660 4501
marketing@naenka.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok