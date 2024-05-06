Gnowit Redefines Government Monitoring with Parliamentary Live and Custom Daily Briefs
Gnowit enhances government monitoring with live parliamentary coverage and tailored daily briefs, offering real-time insights for informed decision-making.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gnowit, a leading provider of AI-powered legislative monitoring and media monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its groundbreaking services, revolutionizing the landscape of government monitoring and intelligence gathering. Additionally, Parliamentary Live for Alberta is now also live, offering real-time monitoring of provincial parliamentary sessions.
Gnowit's flagship offering, Parliamentary Live, provides real-time monitoring of parliamentary sessions, enabling organizations to stay informed about legislative developments, debates, and policy discussions as they unfold. This live coverage empowers users with actionable insights to make informed decisions and stay ahead of regulatory changes.
In addition to Parliamentary Live, Gnowit offers daily customized briefs tailored to each client's specific requirements. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and expert analysis, these briefs deliver curated updates on government activities, regulatory changes, policy developments, as well as market intelligence, ensuring that clients receive the most relevant and timely information to drive strategic decision-making.
"Gnowit is committed to providing unparalleled government monitoring solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of the political landscape," said Dr. Shahzad Khan, CEO of Gnowit. "With our live parliamentary coverage and customized daily briefs, we are redefining how businesses, government agencies, and advocacy groups access and utilize critical government intelligence."
Gnowit's platform covers more than 2 million sources including federal, provincial, and territorial legislature, parliamentary debates, order notices, committee discussions, and other media. This wide range of sources ensures that the monitoring and reporting are comprehensive and elaborate, providing users with a holistic view of the political and media landscape.
Moreover, Gnowit's advanced machine learning capabilities enable the platform to cut through noise like no other. By leveraging AI algorithms and natural language processing techniques, Gnowit filters and prioritizes information, delivering only the most relevant and actionable insights to its users.
