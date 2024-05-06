Dr Brendon Dellar Summarises The Performance Of Cygnet Clinic Upon Receiving The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cygnet Clinic was established over a decade ago to provide high-quality mental health services in areas of high need. The clinic made a commitment to assisting individuals, couples and families from all backgrounds, irrespective of their location or their current difficulties with the heightened cost of living crisis. This utmost commitment to the service and care for the society has helped the clinic win the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence.
“Cygnet Clinic has always been into contributing to the community in every way possible. It gives so much satisfaction to serve the people with our resources. This award from ThreeBestRatedⓇ gives a fresh energy to us and motivates us to strive more. Our team and our unity is the base of our growth. We will definitely expand our levels with this kind of moral support!,” said Dr Brendon Dellar after receiving the award.
Philosophy & Plans Of Cygnet Clinic
The philosophy of Cygnet Clinic is that their clinic is part of the mental health service landscape, and not a stand-alone private practice. For this reason, they have strong links with first responder agencies and provide fee-free supervision to postgraduate students training to become the next generation of mental health professionals. One of Cygnet Clinic’s core values is in collaboration with other professionals and educational institutions. They are pleased to be expanding services in 2024 with new clinic locations and online access through their Cloud Psych remote Telehealth service. Their plan is to provide expansion in professional development and training services through their highly qualified team, many of which concurrently hold positions at universities and allow them to expand their scope of practice by integrating cutting edge evidence-based therapies to help those struggling with mental health difficulties.
Summary Of 2023
The basic functionality of the clinic is that irrespective of postcodes and finances, they will provide highly trained Clinical Psychologists (6 to 12 years Master or PhD trained Psychologists) and Psychiatrists (Specialists) in areas of relative socioeconomic disadvantage. 2023 saw a spike in cost of living challenges in their community, so they have have expanded their Low-Cost-Postgradutate Clinic (LCPC) to provide clinical psychological support via students completing their Masters degree (these are students from all universities in their final year of Masters and already have substantial experience already having a degree in Psychology).
The clinic has also recruited psychologists with a range of diverse backgrounds, including those from culturally diverse backgrounds and clinicians with disabilities. Cygnet Clinic was awarded a Credbal Grant which allowed them to purpose built facilities for disability access including wheelchair entrances and widening of hallways to allow for easier access. Cygnet Clinic is pleased to have donated back to the community in a number of areas, including suicide prevention, youth mental health and disability services. Cygnet Clinic also has an active role in advocating for increased access to psychological services through medicare and other funding bodies. Their directors have several unpaid positions on boards and professional bodies aimed at improving mental health outcomes for the whole community - not just the clients they see in their practice.
Awards & Contributions
Check the article & Video to know about the Credabl to Cygnet Clinic
https://www.credabl.com.au/article/cygnet-clinic/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4szozR-D-I
Here is the link to the post showcasing Dr Brendon Dellar’s donation to this year's fundraising cause - https://www.facebook.com/blackdogonalead/posts/congratulations-to-brendon-dellar-from-cygnet-clinic-who-donated-a-huge-amount-t/2219234274753348/
Clinical psychology (clinical interventions and assessment), consultant psychiatry, criminal injury assessment and reports for compensation & child psychological services including assessment, industry-specific assessments for mental health in the workplace are some of the important areas of expertise of Dr Brendon Dellar & Cygnet Clinic. The clinic also offers Telehealth services and just a call away for an individual to get the best solution for his/her psychological issues.
Dr Brendon Dellar
Dr Brendon Dellar
