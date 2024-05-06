Making a Splash for Conservation: Sea Save Foundation Launches #Dive4Change Auction
Oceans don't recognize political borders, which is why we must come together globally to effect real change. The auction is a rallying cry, uniting ocean advocates to protect oceans for the future.”MALIBU, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Save Foundation, a leading advocate for oceanic preservation, has launched its 17th annual SCUBA travel auction, #DIVE4CHANGE, igniting excitement among ocean enthusiasts worldwide. This highly anticipated event aims to raise vital funds and awareness for the protection of our oceans and the magnificent creatures inhabiting their depths.
The DIVE4CHANGE auction presents a unique opportunity for participants to bid on exclusive underwater adventures and captivating global destinations, all while championing the cause of ocean conservation. With the auction set to close on Thursday, May 9, 2024, now is the time to seize the chance to embark on the journey of a lifetime.
Bidders can explore each thrilling expedition offered through an innovative cyber platform on the Sea Save Foundation website, providing a tantalizing glimpse into the underwater wonders awaiting discovery. From the historic shipwrecks of Truk Lagoon to the pristine coral reefs of the Maldives and the exhilarating shark dives in the Bahamas, each adventure promises an unforgettable experience.
Georgienne Bradley, founder and director of Sea Save Foundation, emphasizes the global significance of ocean conservation, stating, "Oceans don't recognize political borders, which is why we must come together as a global community to effect real change. Our annual auction serves as a rallying cry, uniting ocean lovers and environmental advocates in a shared mission to protect our oceans for generations to come."
Every auction item represents a crucial facet of Sea Save Foundation's unwavering commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems worldwide. Proceeds from the auction will directly support ongoing initiatives, including the education publication "Ocean Week in Review" and continued involvement with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), the fight against plastic pollution, the establishment of vital high seas protections, and the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Don't miss your chance to make a splash for ocean conservation! Register for the #DIVE4CHANGE auction today at SeaSave.org/Auction and join Sea Save Foundation in preserving our planet's greatest treasure - the ocean.
For more information about Sea Save Foundation and its mission, please visit SeaSave.org.
About Sea Save Foundation:
Sea Save Foundation is dedicated to protecting our oceans through advocacy, scientific research, and conservation projects. By aligning efforts with international environmental treaties and organizations, Sea Save Foundation strives to make a significant impact on a global scale.
