Statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor each of the 6 million Jewish lives lost at the hands of the Nazi regime and recall the stories of survivors and the horror they endured. This solemn day is not only about the past – it's about the present. The specter of antisemitism continues to haunt us and has grown more potent in the wake of Hamas' brutal attack on Israel. Hate has no place here, and New York will never tolerate these vile acts towards our Jewish community. I will always stand to protect New Yorkers and vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust.

