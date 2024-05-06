Submit Release
EyCrowd 2.0 Unveils Innovative Brand Experience Mini-Events: Transforming Every Location into a Brand Space

EyCrowd announces the release of EyCrowd 2.0, an update to its brand experience platform. This version enhances the way brands can engage audiences.

EyCrowd announces the release of EyCrowd 2.0, an update to its brand experience platform. This version enhances the way brands can engage audiences, offering a blend of in-person, online, and hybrid events that convert any location into a dynamic brand space.

Transforming Locations into Brand Spaces

EyCrowd 2.0 transforms anywhere into a vibrant space for brand engagement. This includes the introduction of in-person gatherings anticipated by the end of May 2024 and interactive online events. The platform supports unique brand experiences that activate everyday environments as centers of brand activity, energizing fan interactions and advocacy.

Revolutionizing Brand Engagement

EyCrowd 2.0 presents enhanced "brand experiences," enabling profound engagement between customers and brands. Available through the platform, these experience mini-events provide an integrated approach to promotion and marketing that meets the needs for intense engagement and extensive reach, accommodating both in-person and online participation.

Unparalleled Brand Safety

EyCrowd 2.0 is designed to be an extremely safe platform for brand interactions. It ensures that every user activity during a brand experience adheres to rigorous standards, meticulously verifying that all engagements align with user values and brand objectives. This verification process guarantees the appropriateness and effectiveness of all activities, setting a new industry standard for integrity and trust in brand promotions.

Brad Cowdrey, Co-Founder and CEO of EyCrowd, stated:
"The 2.0 version of the EyCrowd App has been meticulously crafted to prepare for incorporating in-person experiences, streamline the 'EyVocate' user experience, and combine ease of use with robust brand safety features. Our vision was to create the world's first in-person and online brand experience platform—an engaging and authentic app that respects both brand and 'EyVocate' user values. We are confident that we have achieved this with our new 2.0 release. Enjoy the fresh, joyful experience that 'EyVocates' already love!"

EyCrowd Partner Program

Brands and marketing agencies are encouraged to explore the capabilities of EyCrowd 2.0. The Partner Program offers access to innovative tools, and video based educational resources, enhancing promotional strategies and market presence with unmatched safety and engagement features. Membership is available at no cost for a limited period.

Experience the Future of Brand Promotion

The EyCrowd 2.0 application is now available for download on iOS and Android. Brands looking to enhance their marketing strategies and deepen customer engagement will find the platform beneficial. Initial results indicate that hundreds of early adopters and innovators are embracing the platform.

For additional information about EyCrowd 2.0, please visit https://www.eycrowd.com.business.

EyCrowd 2.0 app walkthrough video

