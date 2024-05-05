Medical Marketing Whiz and Boston Biolife Join Forces to Enhance CME Training and Marketing Education for Doctors
Medical Marketing Whiz & Boston Biolife partner to offer CME and marketing webinars for integrative medicine providers.
Joining forces with Medical Marketing Whiz allows us to expand our curriculum to include essential marketing skills that medical professionals need today”CANTON, MI, USA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leading provider of innovative marketing solutions for functional medicine and women's health specialists, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Boston Biolife, an esteemed organization dedicated to providing comprehensive Continuing Medical Education (CME) training focused on longevity and functional medicine. This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing the educational resources available to healthcare professionals specializing in integrative medicine.
Through this collaboration, Boston Biolife's renowned platform for CME training will integrate specialized marketing webinars produced by Medical Marketing Whiz. These sessions are designed to empower healthcare providers with the necessary tools and insights to effectively market their services in the rapidly evolving field of integrative medicine.
The series will kick off with the highly anticipated 2024 Integrative Medicine Marketing Webinar, which aims to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and strategic marketing practices.
Lori Werner, the Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with Boston Biolife, a respected leader in the field of medical education. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the visibility and reach of healthcare professionals through cutting-edge marketing strategies. Together, we are set to revolutionize how medical practitioners engage with and attract their target audiences."
Joseph Kreiger, President of Boston Biolife, also commented on the collaboration, "Joining forces with Medical Marketing Whiz allows us to expand our curriculum to include essential marketing skills that medical professionals need today. Our goal has always been to support healthcare providers by not only enhancing their clinical skills but also equipping them with the expertise to thrive in their practices. This collaboration is a pivotal part of our journey towards more comprehensive education."
Healthcare professionals interested in participating in the upcoming webinars or learning more about this exciting collaboration can visit Boston Biolife’s website at Boston Biolife and the Medical Marketing Whiz’s 2024 Integrative Medicine Marketing Webinar page at Integrative Medicine Marketing Webinar.
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is renowned for its innovative approach to healthcare marketing, providing tailored marketing strategies and tools that enable healthcare professionals to enhance their market presence and connect effectively with their patients.
About Boston Biolife
Boston Biolife is dedicated to helping medical professionals expand their knowledge and skills through cutting-edge CME training programs in longevity and functional medicine, facilitating the advancement of their careers and the health of their patients.
