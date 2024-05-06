Dr. Karan Shankar: Renowned Colorectal and Hernia Specialist Joins Indira Superspeciality Hospital, Vellore

Best Hospital In Vellore DR.KARAN SHANKAR

Dr. Shankar is recognized as one of the best general, laparoscopic, and colorectal surgery doctors in Vellore and Chennai.

VELLORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indira Superspeciality Hospital Welcomes Dr. Karan Shankar: Leading Colorectal and Hernia Specialist in Vellore!

Vellore - Indira Superspeciality Hospital proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Karan Shankar as Clinical Executive Director. With extensive experience in general, laparoscopic, and colorectal surgery, Dr. Shankar is recognized as one of the best general, laparoscopic, and colorectal surgery doctor in Vellore and Chennai. His expertise in treating hernia, piles, and colorectal disorders makes him a valuable addition to the hospital's team of specialists.

Dr. Karan Shankar's arrival at Indira Superspeciality Hospital signifies a commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services to the Vellore community and surrounding areas. His specialties include hernia treatment, piles treatment, and advanced colorectal surgery, utilizing cutting-edge techniques such as advanced GI surgery and painless laparoscopic procedures.

"Indira Superspeciality Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare services to the community," says Dr. Karan Shankar. "I am thrilled to join this esteemed institution and contribute to its mission of excellence in patient care."

Patients in Vellore can now access Dr. Karan Shankar's expertise for various conditions, including colorectal surgery, rectal cancer, robotics GI surgery, laparoscopic appendectomy, laparoscopic fundoplication, advanced laparoscopic surgery, hernia treatment, and abdominal wall reconstruction. Additionally, Dr. Shankar specializes as a piles treatment specialist, fissures specialist, and fistula specialist, ensuring comprehensive care for all colorectal and hernia-related concerns. Moreover, Dr. Shankar also excels in gallbladder surgery, providing expert care for gallbladder stone-related issues.

For appointments or consultations with Dr. Karan Shankar at Indira Superspeciality Hospital, please contact: +91 98423 42525

Gastro Care Centre At Vellore | Indira Super Speciality Hospital