First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijan's Christian community on the occasion of Easter

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has extended her congratulations to Azerbaijan's Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts. In her post, she stated: "I sincerely congratulate all of Azerbaijan's Christian community on the holy occasion of Easter! I wish everyone strong health, good feelings, and a long life! May every citizen of Azerbaijan have many bright and happy days ahead! May the Almighty accept all the prayers offered on these blessed holiday days!"